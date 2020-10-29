North Carolina allowed to receive and count absentee votes 9 days after the election

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – In a 5 to 3 decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, it was decided that North Carolina will be allowed to receive and count votes until 9 days after election day.

This ruling only applies to ballots that are postmarked by election day.

According to CBS, the decision was first brought to the court when republicans wished to disrupt a recent extension by the state’s board of education extending the previous extension from three to nine days.

Under the order, ballots postmarked on or before election day can be received on November 12th by 5 pm in order to be counted.

New Justice, Amy Coney Barret did not participate because officials say she had no time to review the cases.