UPDATE: soft lockdown lifted at Northwest Community Schools

UPDATE (11:22 a.m.)

The soft lock down at Northwest Community schools has been lifted, according to a Facebook post on behalf of Geoff Bontrager, Superintendent of Northwest Community Schools.

ORIGINAL STORY:

NorthWest Community Schools are on a soft lock down on its secondary campus until further notice.

A soft lock down is when staff and students remain on their normal schedules within the buildings with all external doors locked. If students are arriving at the building, a staff member will grant them access.

The school ssuperintendent of Northwest Community Schools, Geoff Bontrager made the announcement via Facebook this morning after this morning’s isolated domestic incident at the Transportation Department office on the secondary campus where the middle school, high school, alternative high school, preschool and childcare are located.

PM Career Center students will be departing and AM Career Center students will be returning as scheduled with extra law enforcement present.

The superintendent has stressed this is a precautionary measure for the secondary complex.

Any field trips scheduled will be returning as planned with extra law enforcement present.