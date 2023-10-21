LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –It’s Halloween month in Lansing, and you can feel free to be just as spooky, or not, as you want.

If you make your way to the Downtown Lansing Library Sunday afternoon, feel free to wear your Halloween costume and enjoy a sweet treat as you listen to the sounds of “The Not-So-Spooky Oboe,” performed by oboist Gretchen Morse of the Lansing Symphony Orchestra.

“Whether you’re familiar with this instrument or entirely new, there’s a story and song for everyone,” according to a news release from LSO.

The musical event is free to all, and designed for enjoyment by all ages. It’s part of the LSO Family Series.

The musical event is at 1 p.m. Sunday. CADL Downtown Lansing is at 401 S. Capitol Avenue.