Novavax vaccine 89% effective against U.K. and old virus variants

(WLNS) — According to new information provided by Novavax Inc. the companies COVID-19 vaccine appears 89% effective based on early findings from a British study.

Against other versions of the virus, data suggest it’s 96% effective against older versions of the virus, and 86% effective against new variants.

The study enrolled more than 15,000 participants between 18-84 years of age, including 27% over the age of 65.

In a statement, the company says, “NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in solving this global public health crisis. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners, collaborators, investigators and regulators around the world to make the vaccine available as quickly as possible.”