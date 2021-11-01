November 2021 Elections: Casting your vote at Lansings general elections for Mayor and City Council

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– The city of Lansing will hold its general elections for Mayor and City Council on Tuesday, November 2. with polls opening up at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m.

Officials with the Lansing’s City Clerk’s office said there were over 15,700 absentee ballots issued for this election, with 63% of them already returned back to the ballot box.



According to the clerk’s office, there are still about 5,800 ballots that need to be sent back by the end of election day, on November 2, at 8 p.m.



Voters who already have their ballots and are looking to vote early, have until 4 p.m. on Monday evening to return those ballots, to beat the lines. However, they can still drop them off on election, before 8 p.m.



There are multiple locations for voting and ballot drop-off, the first is at the City Clerk`s election unit on South Washington Avenue, and the second is on the 9th floor of Lansing City Hall, located across the street from the state Capitol on W. Michigan Ave.



Those who have not registered to vote yet still have time to do so, as there is no longer a deadline for voter registration. Citizens can go to either of those locations above and ask to register to vote, all they need is proof of residency.



Voters who received a ballot at home, but would like to vote at the polls can do so but must surrender their ballot at the precinct and will receive a new ballot. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.