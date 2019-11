Hillsdale —

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a breaking and entering complaint that occurred Nov. 24 in the 13000 Block of S. Pittsford Rd.

The Sheriff’s office reports that several guns including long guns and handguns, two drones and multiple other items were taken.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Dep. Rathbun or Dep. Karpuk at 517-437-7317.