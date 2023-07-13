LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Lansing nurse Christal Crowe and her husband, Daniel Burreson, say creating elaborate costumes is how they mark their wedding anniversary each Halloween.

They say they didn’t get any pushback when they first dressed up as two Black movie characters last year, until a Tik Tok video made its way around social media.

READ MORE: Video showing McLaren nurse in alleged blackface goes viral

Nearly a week ago, photos of Crow and Burreson circulated Tik Tok with more than 295,000 views. It was part of a video alleging that Crowe and Burreson dressed up with “black face” makeup during a Halloween party last year.

“In hindsight, we didn’t know that was offensive. We didn’t think so; we even have a Black friend that helped, and he didn’t even think, you know what I mean?” said Burreson.

Burreson and Crowe dressed up as 1970s and 80s Black movie characters, with Burreson as Fly Guy and Crowe as Foxy Brown, played by Pam Grier.

“I apologize. It was ignorant on my behalf and people got their feelings hurt by it, but in no way was it supposed to be derogatory,” said Crowe.

The video claims Crowe did not report several charges to the state nursing board, including a 2009 Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) misdemeanor.

It also claims that Crowe did not complete the conditions of her probation, which stemmed from an earlier offense involving prescription drugs.

6 News obtained the same documents highlighted in the video.

We asked the couple about them, and they said they couldn’t share any further details because they’re working with an attorney.

“All I can say is, McLaren and the medical board are fully aware of her full background,” said Burreson.

Crowe emphasized that the allegations don’t reflect her character or professionalism.

“Sorry if I offended anybody. It wasn’t our intention. No, not at all. I do want to let people know too and I know its hearsay and it’s coming from me, I am a good nurse,” said Crowe.

A spokesperson with McLaren Greater Lansing says there’s no update on an on-going internal review sparked by the video.