LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Sparrow nurses discovered a hospitalized patient’s dog was at home alone–so they went above and beyond to help.

“There are good people out there that will take care of those people who need help,” said patient David McKenna.

McKenna said that last Thursday, he fainted and ended up spending days on the floor.

On Sunday, he was able to crawl to his Life Alert to get help–but his biggest worry was Matilda.

“He told me he had a dog at home. That no one was was at home with the dog,” said Lauren Corbit, Registered Nurse. “I couldn’t let it go; I had to make sure somebody knew about the dog. That’s when I talked to Jodi.”

Case manager Jodi Davis got to work, trying to contact McKenna’s family members. But with no luck, she took matters into her own hands, went to McKenna’s house and picked up Matilda, who was “completely just wagging her tail, jumping up and down,” Davis said.

“So we went in the house and immediately found the leash and let the dog out. And then while my son was letting the dog out, I cleaned all the mess up, ’cause we didn’t want to leave it for him when he gets out,” Davis recalled.

Davis took the dog to her daughter-in-law’s grooming business and got her all cleaned up. Then she brought Matilda back to her home, where she could run around the backyard with Davis’ dog.

Patient David McKenna’s dog, Matilda, with nurse Jodi Davis’ dog (WLNS) Nurses Lauren Corbit and Jodi Davis made sure David McKenna’s dog was well cared for while he was in the hospital. (WLNS)

“I love animals and I would hope someone would do that for me,” Davis said. “And plus, a patient can’t heal and focus on their own wellness while they’re so distraught, whether it be an animal, a family member, any of those things.”

McKenna said he was struck by the rarity of Davis’ and Corbit’s actions.

“Those are not things that you normally see in today’s world,” McKenna said. “And it makes me feel so much better.”

Matilda the Dog is now with McKenna’s son, and he can’t wait to be reunited with her.