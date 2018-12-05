Nurses are now concerned for patient care after job cuts

Sparrow hospital Critical Care Team and IV Specialty Department are the targets of a recent financial cut back.

The Critical Care Team at Sparrow, as of December 9th, will be completely terminated and many jobs in the IV Specialty Department were cut as well.

One RN described the duties of the Critical Care Team as extra assistance to the hospital. They would go out with paramedics and help through any branch of the hospital that they could.

"The work we do for our patients and the expertise we provide to them is irreplaceable," said one RN with the Critical Care Team, Joe Medgyessy.

The worries didn't stop with the RNs, but also the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital.

"I worry that the outcomes of our patients will be effected. I worry that we can't always provide the greatest quality care to every patient if resources are being cut," said President, Jeff Breslin.

Medgyessy added that this is a big loss for patients and the community will feel the impact as well.

" I understand that tough decisions have to be made financially, but I don't know if these people making the decisions realize the impact they're going to have on the community that we are dedicated to serve," said Medgyessy.

A spokesman for Sparrow released a statement saying:

"Every we must make informed and timely decisions on ow best to allocate finite resources to meet the needs of our patients. All of the full-time and part-time RNs impacted by these changes are guaranteed opportunities to maintain their current employment status within Sparrow Hospital."