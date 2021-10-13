Nursing home, healthcare workers lobby Michigan lawmakers for hero pay

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Local essential care workers are heading to the Capitol today to rally for Hero pay, or pandemic relief for healthcare workers.

Right now, my coworkers and I are burning out. We’re losing dedicated skilled caregivers–people with 20 years of experience–because they’re so overworked and unappreciated. All frontline healthcare workers deserve hero pay. While it will take time to reform the healthcare industry, Hero Pay would be proof that we have the power and a voice to change conditions at our workplaces.” Chaunte Jones, CNA at Mission Point of Detroit

Workers with SEIU Healthcare Michigan, as well as other healthcare workers from around the Mitten, began to rally around 10:00 a.m.

According to a release from SEIU Healthcare, workers want to ensure that some of the $6.5 billion in American Rescue Plan funds are distributed to healthcare and nursing home workers.