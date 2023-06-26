LAPEER, Mich. (WLNS) — Nurses at McLaren Hospital in Lapeer have come to a tentative contract agreement with the hospital.

This comes after months of bargaining with the hospital and even bargaining the right to strike.

“Nurses care deeply about the future of our hospital and our patients,” said Carie Babcock a nurse at McLaren Lapeer and president of the local Michigan Nurses Association bargaining unit. “That’s why we have stayed strong and united in advocating for what our patients need in terms of safe, high-quality care, and what nurses need to be able to do our jobs.”

No additional information on the specifics of this agreement will be released to the public until it comes to a final vote.

About 250 registered nurses work at the Lapeer location. The Michigan Nurses Association is the largest union for registered nurses and healthcare professionals in Michigan.