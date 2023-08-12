PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) — An tornado touch down three miles west of Perry Friday evening, the National Weather Service reported Saturday morning.

The tornado, rated EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, touched down around Beardslee Road, just south of West Britton Road, and initially traveled through Ruess Road and Boulder Lane, knocking down trees and tree limbs, according to the NWS report.

It then intensified as it entered the city of Perry. Around the intersections of Polly and Lamb streets and 2nd and Washington streets, the storm uprooted trees, sheared large tree limbs, and damaged several roofs and homes.

The peak wind speed was around 95 mph, with a tornado width of about 430 yards, NWS said.

The tornado then weakened as it went into the area of Washington and 2nd streets, where it knocked down large tree limbs.

Just east of the Washington and 2nd St area, the tornado lifted.

On the Enhanced Fujita Scale, an EF-1 tornado is classified as weak, at between 86 and 100 mph.

The NWS said the tornado started at 7:51 p.m. Friday and lifted at at 8:03 p.m. Information in Saturday’s statement is considered preliminary, pending final review and publication in NWS Storm Data.