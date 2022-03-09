DETROIT (WOOD) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday announced the first criminal charges stemming from her office’s ongoing investigation into abuse within the Boy Scouts of America.

Nessel said during a press conference in Detroit that her office was issuing charges against Mark Chapman, a New York state man who she says sexually abused two victims for years while living in Michigan and working with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Boy Scouts.

“(Chapman) threatened (children) with violence when they refused to participate or tried to stop him from continuing his assaults, and he is the source of their pain, their psychological scars and their mental anguish,” Nessel said.

She said the abuse of the first victim began in 2000 when the boy was about 13 or 14 and continued until he was 17. She said the boy was abused at his father’s house, Chapman’s house and their church.

“Chapman assaulted victim No. 1 at locations that left the child with no safe refuge,” Nessel said. “Chapman used his standing as a member of the faith community, shared by victim No. 1 and his family, and his involvement with the Boy Scouts of America to establish trust, and then repeatedly violated that trust by using opportunities associated with his community involvement as openings to harm victim No. 1.”

In that case, Chapman faces six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Chapman moved to New York around 2007. He has been behind bars there, Nessel said, for other child abuse convictions. Upon his release this week, Nessel’s office issued its charges.

The second victim, Nessel said, is a family member who was abused for years starting around age 11. In that case, Chapman faces two counts of first-degree CSC and two counts of second-degree CSC.

The Boy Scouts are facing bankruptcy and thousands of lawsuits over decades of sexual abuse by leaders from troops across the country. Last year, Nessel released a public service announcement asking victims to come forward, hoping it could lead to prosecutions. In Michigan alone, more than 3,000 victims have come forward.

“So many of the cases that we have pursued involving these large-scale operations and investigations require victims to want to participate in the criminal justice system and to feel safe in doing so, and to know, again, that these cases will be taken very seriously by us. The Department of Attorney General is a safe haven for victims and if a person reaches out to us, we take those allegations extremely seriously,” Nessel promised. “Our team is comprised of experienced investigators, prosecutors and victims’ advocates with special training and years of experience with sexual assault cases.”

She said pursuing abusers both seeks justice for their previous victims and aims to prevent them from hurting more children.

Anyone with information about abuse within the Boy Scouts of America is asked to call the AG’s investigation hotline at 844.324.3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

Nessel said the Chapman case was the result of a tip from the hotline.