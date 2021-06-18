Oakland County Deputy in ICU after crash with drunk driver

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy is in the Intensive Care Unit after a drunk driver crashed into their vehicle.

“Our dedicated men and women work all hours of the day and night, through any conditions including a worldwide pandemic,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“They are in the jail and on the road and we are very proud of them. So, it is frustrating and makes us sad when while they are diligently doing their job, someone by their own bad choices causes them injury or death.”

