Oakland County Health Department mandates masks for schools

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Oakland County Health Division is mandating masks for all students attending K-12 schools in the county.
The Oakland County Haelth Division released the following statement:
NOW, THEREFORE, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that all Educational Institutions and all Persons in Educational Settings must adhere to the following rules: a. The Educational Institutions shall ensure that people in pre-kindergarten through grade twelve consistently and properly wear a facial covering while inside any enclosed building or structure of the institution. b. The Educational Institutions shall ensure that all persons, regardless of vaccination status, providing service to any persons in pre-kindergarten through grade twelve properly and consistently wear a facial covering while inside any enclosed building or structure of the institution. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the following terms shall have the following definitions for purposes of this ORDER: a. “Educational Institutions” or “Educational Settings” includes daycares and schools (elementary, middle, high, and vocational). b. “Fully vaccinated persons” means persons for whom at least two weeks has passed after receiving the final dose of an FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccine. c. “Persons in Educational Settings” means students, teachers, administrative staff, attendees, volunteers, and other employees or volunteers of Educational Institutions. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that this ORDER shall not apply to the following Persons: a. Persons in the act of eating or drinking. b. Persons under the age of four years; however, supervised masking is recommended for children who are at least two years of age.