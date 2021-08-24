Oakland County Health Department mandates masks for schools

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Oakland County Health Division is mandating masks for all students attending K-12 schools in the county.

The Oakland County Haelth Division released the following statement: