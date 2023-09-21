LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An Oakland County jury on Thursday convicted a man of 11 felony charges related to human trafficking, brought by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Richard Coleman, 52, is accused and convicted of the offenses, including multiple counts of Human Trafficking, First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and Maintaining a Drug House.

During a sting operation, law enforcement identified two victims who said they were being trafficked by Coleman. During the investigation, officials identified more than 20 women as having been abused and trafficked by Coleman. Prosecutors charged him with 11 counts as a result of the investigation.

Throughout the eight-day trial, the prosecution called 14 witnesses including multiple victims.

Twelve jurors deliberated for one day before reaching the unanimous verdict, finding Coleman guilty as charged on all counts.

“Human trafficking is the worst kind of exploitation. Traffickers prey on vulnerable victims and make it nearly impossible for them to break free. Unfortunately, human trafficking is far more prevalent in our community than people know,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. “I commend the courageous victims who found the strength to disclose the abuse and testify against their trafficker, so that others might be spared the same fate.”

Coleman will be in the Oakland County Jail until sentencing, which is set for Oct. 31, at 12:30 p.m., before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews.