Oakland County Sheriff’s Office needs help in finding three suspects, gun store break-in

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Following a break-in at Huron Valley Guns early Tuesday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff’s are looking for three suspects.

Deputies arrived at the store around 1:35 a.m., after being notified by an alarm company.

There was a broken window on a roll-up garage door, which a concrete block had been thrown through.

Surveillance video showed the suspects arriving at the store at 1:23 a.m., in a gray Jeep that

had no license plate.

According to OCSO, the passenger who was wearing a blue jacket, mask and gloves left the vehicle, checked to see if the front door of the building was locked, and then returned to the Jeep.

Subsequently. the Jeep was driven across the lawn and backed up to the garage door at the rear of the

building.

The three suspects wore masks and gloves, two were dressed in blue jackets and the third wore a black jacket. They entered the building after one of them broke a window with the concrete block.

The suspects moved through the dining area and tried to enter the store showroom,, but were unable to break the entry door window.

They quickly left the building and drove away.

After the business owner checked the building, it was reported that nothing was taken.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said instances such as Tuesday’s break-in result in more serious crimes. Bouchard urged the public to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local police if they have any information regarding the break-in.

“Obviously, individuals that are organized and breaking into a firearms store have very bad

intentions of how those weapons ultimately will be used,” Bouchard said. “These are precisely

the kinds of guns that end up being involved in crimes, including homicides. We really need the

public’s help to catch these individuals before they are successful in another attempt.”

Anyone with information about the break-in should call Detective Jared Rutkowski at 248-437-

5600 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.