Oakland County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding missing juvenile

Oakland County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a missing juvenile from Addison Township.

Mya Senei Olivarez was reported missing on May 22 and was last seen on May 21.

There has been no contact made with Olivarez since her disappearance was reported to law enforcement.

Her phone location was last known to be near Jackson, Michigan.

She had made statements to her father alluding to the fact she was planning on running away. Olivarez is 16-year-old female of Hispanic and Asian descent.

She is 5’5, 119 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She has been entered as missing into LEIN and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Database.

Olivarez has relatives in Arkansas and may be travelling to the area. If you locate Olivarez, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information regarding the location or whereabouts of Olivarez, please call Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward and you will remain anonymous.