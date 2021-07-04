Oakland County Sheriff’s Office seeks witnesses to a motorcycle crash that injured a teen

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)–The Oakland County Sheriff’s crash investigators unit asks for witnesses to step up and testify for a hit-and-run motorcycle crash that happened over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday around 8:52 p.m. near Houston and Lull Street in Pontiac. The teen was driving a 1993 Harley Davidson Sportster 883 eastbound on Houston Street when it crashed with a Zhejiang Leike motorcycle that was traveling in the same direction.

The Harley driver was taken to Mclaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac where he’s in critical condition.

The driver of the Zhejiang Leike motorcycle left the scene and still has not been identified.

If you have any information you can call the Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4911.