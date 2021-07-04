Oakland County Sheriff’s Office seeks witnesses to second motorcycle crash leaving teen in critical condition

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Oakland County Sheriff’s Office investigators ask witnesses to come forward regarding a second motorcycle crash in Pontiac.

On Saturday around 2:11 p.m., a 14-year-old teen was critically injured when he lost control of the Zhejiang Apollo motorcycle he was driving on South Jessie Street near Auburn Avenue in Pontiac.

Authorities say the individual involved in the crash was not wearing a helmet during the time of the incident. The motorcycle was not properly equipped or registered for use on public streets, and authorities say it’s not known how fast the motorcycle was traveling.

The 14-year-old was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital and later transferred to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

The Sheriff’s Office Investigators are asking witnesses to call the Sheriff’s Office with information at (248)858-4911.