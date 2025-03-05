LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old male Lake Orion High School student yesterday after threatening that many people were going to die in a school shooting.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports the student, a sophomore, is being held in Oakland County Children’s Village on a charge of making a threat of violence against a school.

“Let me reiterate, if you make a threat, you will be tracked down and held to account,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a news release sent to 6 News.

An unidentified person who saw the threat on social media notified the Sheriff’s Office. The threat was made at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Saturday and stated that on March 5, an unnamed person was going to shoot up the school, “and many people will die.”

The Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes Unit obtained search warrants and identified the publisher. Deputies determined that the student had no access to any weapons in his home.

Bouchard said 490 students didn’t show up to school Monday, 225 missed Tuesday and 356 missed today.