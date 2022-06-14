OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a Pontiac man who detectives said fatally shot another man.

Tony Fong Woo II, 22, is charged with the death of Jaquan Garrett, 29, also from Pontiac.

“We would appreciate the public’s help in locating this dangerous suspect,” Sheriff Michael

Bouchard said. “Do not approach. Call the tip line and help us hold him accountable.”

On Friday, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Firelite Lane and Cherry Hill Drive at 10:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, Deputies found bystanders attempting CPR on the victim, who was shot in the head.

Deputies rushed the victim to the hospital in a patrol car. Witnesses said Woo, the suspect, ran away from the scene.

The shooting is believed to have resulted from an argument between the two men.

Woo is still at large and authorities believe he is armed and dangerous. Woo has previous convictions for domestic violence and driving while unlicensed.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. A

reward of up to $2,000 is available for tips leading to Woo’s arrest. Tipsters remain anonymous.