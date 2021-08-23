Oakland Unversity to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all students, staff

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Oakland University has announced that all students and staff on campus will have to be vaccinated.

“I am so very proud of how the Oakland University community has weathered the past 18 months of the COVID pandemic. It is a tribute to your individual and our community’s collective perseverance, determination and resilience,” said OU President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz in the announcement. “But, unfortunately, the national and international health crisis is not over. This will continue to require more of each of us. To protect yourself, your family and your community, you must get vaccinated and wear your mask.”

More than 80% of OU students come from Oakland and Macomb counties, where there have been 124,000 and 104,000 reported coronavirus cases, the University said.

The mandate will require all unvaccinated students and staff to receive the first shot by Friday, September 3, and their second shot for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by Friday, October 1.

Students and staff must upload their vaccination status by these deadlines through the Graham Health Center secure patient portal.