LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials are reminding the public that this Saturday was the last day to use any Canadian currency for tolls at the Mackinac Bridge, which connects Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas.

As of Sunday, Oct. 1, it’s all American dollars at the bridge.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority decided in July to stop accepting Canadian currency on Oct. 1. The Mackinac Bridge is not an international bridge, so it can’t offer an attractive exchange rate to customers, the MBA said in a recent statement.

When the MBA would receive Canadian currency for tolls, MBA Board policy required two exchange rates from two different banks. After selecting a bank based on those two rates, the MBA would then pay for an armored vehicle to move the cash, and would pay wire fees for the amount exchanged.

Because of those handling costs and the fluid nature of the exchange rates, the MBA was charging $8 Canadian cash for the $4 U.S. currency toll at the bridge. (The Canadian dollar is currently worth around 74 cents in USD, so folks with Canadian cash were paying extra.) The MBA typically got around $4,000 in Canadian cash each month for tolls.

MBA said many Canadians use credit or debit cards to pay the toll, getting a better exchange rate through their credit card company.