October is domestic violence awareness month; advocates, survivors and more come to Capitol for rally

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– October 1st marks the first day of domestic violence awareness month and in downtown Lansing today, more than a hundred people came to spread the word about a problem that thousands of people face in our state.

This was the 2nd annual domestic violence awareness rally at the Capitol.

Nicole Denson is a survivor and advocate for domestic violence. She says she’s been helping other survivors for more than 15 years.

“You don’t have to be an expert and go to school to do this, you have to have a heart you need to be intentional and you need to believe a survivor when they come forward,” Denson said.

A purple tarp was rolled out in front of the Capitol building today, the color of domestic violence awareness and prevention. Along the sidewalk were information booths and resources for anyone who might need help.

“The more resources we share, the more information that we share, the more people we can help” said one of the organizers of the rally, Marshall Kilgore.

Domestic violence is an issue that thousands of people are forced to face and it might impact more people than you think.

“Usually it’s one in three or one in four women, and one in six men, and one in two LGBTQ” said executive director for End Violent Encounters, also known as EVE, Brigitte Gurden.

You might even know a survivor without realizing it.

“You will never know who is all effected, they are our neighbors, they are our community members, they are coworkers, they’re our friends,” said Kilgore.

Gurden says more survivors are coming forward and asking for help since the lockdown.

“A lot of survivors were stuck with their abusers at home and so they couldn’t get out, they couldn’t make those emergency phone calls to crisis lines or chat lines” Gurden said.

“The message was stay home stay safe and that was not the fact for so many people that face domestic violence,” said Kilgore.

Denson says she has a message for survivors.

“There’s resources, you’re not alone and there is happiness and love after abuse,” said Denson, “there’s people like me, who turned my life around and is living in bravery and not fear, and that’s what I want all Michiganders and all people to do.”