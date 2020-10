LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 6 News this Morning crew tested out some popcorn in celebration of National Popcorn Month.

Here are some fun facts about popcorn:

American’s consume an average of 38 quarts of popcorn each, which is equal to 17 billon quarts of popcorn as a nation.

Popcorn is 100% whole grain and contains fiber and antioxidants. New studies show popcorn may actually contain more antioxidants than a days worth of fruits and vegetables.