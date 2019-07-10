Lansing (WLNS) – Two Lansing Police officers were injured this afternoon while trying to make an arrest.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. near the corner of Redwood Street and Comfort.

Police say the suspect fought back when the officers entered a home. One of the officers was taken to the hospital.

The incident sparked a standoff situation with dozens of officers and a negotiator called-in to assist.

Officials say that the standoff came to an end around 3:15 p.m. when three people were taking into custody.

Hear from witnesses tonight on 6 news at 5.