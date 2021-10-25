Officer released from hospital following Muskegon Heights shooting

Police on scene in the area of 6th Street & West Delano Avenue in Muskegon Heights on Oct. 23, 2021.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — An officer is recovering after receiving injuries from gunfire in Muskegon Heights on Saturday.

Authorities said an officer from the Muskegon Heights Police Department was attempting to stop a vehicle in the area of 9th and Barney streets for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop for the officer and a vehicle pursuit was called out by radio.

Within moments of calling out the pursuit, authorities said the officer was fired upon from the fleeing vehicle. The officer’s cruiser was struck by gunfire during the pursuit. When the pursuit reached the area of 8th and Delano streets the officer was fired upon again and received injuries from the shots.

Officers from other law enforcement departments and agencies arrived in the area and located the vehicle that was fleeing from the original Muskegon Heights officer.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital after receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

The Michigan State Police have been called in to handle the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.