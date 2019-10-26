Official State Christmas tree arrives in Lansing

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The 2019 official state Christmas tree is standing tall and proud in its place in front of the State Capitol.

The 61-foot, 7-ton blue spruce is being donated by Jordan and Sarah Wolfenberg of Iron Mountain. This is the fourth state tree to come from Dickenson County.

It’s the 23rd time the official state Christmas tree is coming from the Upper Peninsula to a place of honor on the front lawn of the Capitol.

The tree was harvested on Thursday, October 24, and delivered to the Capitol with the help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Friday, November 22, at the 35th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

The switch will be flipped to light up the tree at approximately 7:45 p.m., weather permitting.

Boy Scout troops 109 and 125 assisted in untying the tree before it was lifted by a crane and set in its place at the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan Avenues.