Official who pushed coach off the court while MHSAA investigates

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A high school boys basketball official has been suspended while he is investigated for pushing the Muskegon coach.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association told News 8 that no final penalty has been decided upon.

“The MHSAA does not condone any official making intentional contact with a coach. We expect that MHSAA officials will diffuse situations when possible and penalize under the rules when necessary,” an MHSAA spokesperson told News 8 via email. “The MHSAA takes these incidents seriously. The official involved will be notified of the penalty once the investigation has been completed. We do not share penalties released for players, coaches or officials, although we believe officials should be held to the same standards and consequences that a coach would face if the circumstances were reversed.”

The spokesperson also said “the investigation is ongoing.”

The official’s name has not been released.

Video captured by M7 Sports, which follows Muskegon-area sports, during Friday’s matchup against Zeeland East shows the referee put his hands on coach Keith Guy’s chest and push him away after disputing a foul called on Muskegon during a close game.

“He pushed me,” Guy, who is also the athletic director for Muskegon, told M7 Sports after the game. “I couldn’t get away with that and I don’t teach my team to do that. And there was no reason for him to put his hands on me and push me. Just because you’re official don’t give you the right to lay your hands on a grown man or anybody. I’m upset right now because I’m sorry for my kids; I’m sorry they had to see that.”

In a Saturday Facebook post, Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez said the push was “highly inappropriate, unthinkable and inexcusable” and said he was calling on MHSAA to issue a consequence against the official.

“I’m frustrated because we shouldn’t have to go through what we go through right now in 2021 … They (his players) should be treated the same way everyone else is treated. That’s all that I ask for,” Guy said.

Muskegon lost 59-52 to Zeeland East.