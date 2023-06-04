JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two have been hospitalized following a multi-vehicle car crash that happened on westbound I-94 Saturday night.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety confirmed that the accident occurred around 5:37 p.m., in the area between Airport Road and M-60.

Officers found two injured victims when they arrived at the crash site. One man, 34, was found pinned between the Ford Ranger he was driving and the median wall. Another man, whose age is unknown, was trapped in his car.

With an extraction tool and help from Jimmies Wrecker Service, the two were removed and taken to Henry Ford Hospital.

The department said in a statement that the crash appeared to have been caused when the Ford Ranger, driven by the 34-year-old, hit a Ford Bronco that was traveling on westbound I-94.

The Bronco then hit a Michigan Department of Transportation arrow trailer.

When the trailer was hit, it was pushed into the left lane of traffic, causing a third car to veer from hitting it. Upon veering away, the third car hit another car, which left the highway and crashed into a tree.

Multiple witnesses told officers that the Ford Ranger was being driven recklessly prior to hitting the Bronco.

Officials have concluded that speed and alcohol appear to have played roles in the crash.

The crash is still being investigated at this time.

Have a tip? The department asks that you call 517-788-4223.

As of Sunday afternoon, the two that were taken to Henry Ford Hospital are still in critical condition.

The roadway was shut down at Airport Road for around three hours during the investigation and cleanup.