Officials confirm fraudulent tickets for the MSU and U of M game are out there

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the sold out game Saturday comes a big demand for tickets, and if you somehow find a ticket online or someone trying to sell one outside the stadium- buyer beware.

Michigan State University officials said that this isn’t the first time they have had issues with fake tickets.

Expect to see the false tickets this Saturday.

So before you go to the gate, here’s a heads up of what you should know.

Associate Athletic Director for Communications at MSU, Matt Larson, says fake tickets for the MSU and U of M game have already been spotted on websites like Craigslist.

“The person that ends up holding the fraudulent ticket their the victim in this situation and unfortunately they may not realize it until they get to the gates of Spartan Stadium and realize that their ticket is no longer able to scan,” stated Larson.

If you want to show off your ticket on social media, Larson says you should cover the bar code, because that’s what scans and it can be duplicated.

“People are really good and they can copy and a little bit of doctoring and all of a sudden print it on some thicker stock or some cardboard or whatever and all of a sudden people are able to make a fraudulent ticket,” continued Larson.

With how high ticket prices are for this game, a fake one could leave you out hundreds of dollars. If you think you have been scammed, you can get your ticket checked ahead of time at the Spartan Ticket Office.

“There’s a lot of excitement, we love that there’s a lot of excitement but unfortunately there’s always someone trying to take advantage of others,” said Larson.

Larson says the only places, you should buy tickets from is the Spartan Ticket Office, the visiting team ticket office, or through a trusted ticket buying website, StubHub.