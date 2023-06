LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are looking for Corey O’Rourke.

According to the Lansing Police Department, O’Rourke is allegedly connected to a stabbing that killed a 41-year-old Tuesday night.

O’Rourke is 6-feet tall and weights around 145 pounds.

At 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Wildwood Avenue in Lansing.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.