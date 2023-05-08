LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a shooting occurred in Lansing on Sunday night.

According to the Lansing Police Department, at around 8:52 p.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of South Capitol Avenue for reports of gunshots.

Officers discovered a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The man, who was identified as Lewis Hill, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the case and police do not believe this was a random act.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can call LPD at 517-483-4600, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.