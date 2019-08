RUSH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – We have new information on a fatal crash that happened in Shiawassee County last night.

Police say a 60-year-old male died after he crashed into a tree. The crash happened in the area of Epton and Smith Road in Rush Township, north of Owosso.

The man lost control of his car, crashed into a tree, and was ejected from his vehicle. His name is being withheld at this time and police are still investigating.

Stay with 6 News and we will update you when we learn more.