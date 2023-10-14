LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials are praising a local resident who helped locate and save a local 91-year-old resident with dementia in the early hours of Saturday.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 7 p.m. Friday to a missing persons call from the 4700 block of Freiermuth Road in Stockbridge Township. Merlin Batdorff, a 91-year-old man with dementia, had gone missing.

Agencies including the Michigan State Police Aviation Unit, Mason Police Department and Meridian Township Police Department supported the search for Batdorff, Ingham County said in a news release Saturday.

At around 12 a.m. Saturday, a local area resident was driving in the area when he heard a faint shout for help from a field, about 1 mile from the missing man’s home. The resident located Batdorff in the field, using the sound of his call for help.

The assisting local resident sheltered the man in his car while they waited for Emergency Medical Services to arrive, according to the news release. Batdorff received an examination from paramedics, who subsequently took him to a nearby hospital for further evaluation. No serious injuries have been reported.