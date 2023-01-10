GENESEE CO, Mich. (WLNS) – Genesee County officials released new details on Michael Barajas, who is accused of holding a woman hostage and assaulting her for three weeks.

He was arrested on Dec. 8, when the 20-year-old victim escaped and fled to a nearby hospital in November.

Authorities say Barajas had been running a gang and training people in the organization to find vulnerable females and take them to a headquarters location.

Two others are in custody while two more remain at large, including one named Cody Lohrer.