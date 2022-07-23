HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Three people were treated with Narcan inside a restaurant Friday.

At 10:42 p.m. Ingham County received numerous 911 calls to report that several people inside Rocky’s Roadhouse were not breathing.

Upon arriving, deputies located three people unconscious and in various stages of cardiac arrest.

Life saving measures were immediately started on all three, including dispensing Narcan for possible overdose.

All three were revived and transported to local hospitals by the Delhi and Lansing Fire Department.

“Without the immediate lifesaving measures of both Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies and the Delhi Township Fire Department, this very likely could have been a triple tragedy,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth said.