Officials respond to a structure fire on Ralph St. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Around 5 AM police and fire officials responded to calls of a structure fire on Ralph St. in Lansing off of Old U.S. 27 and E. State road.

Officials have not confirmed exactly what the structure is, or if anyone is inside. 6 News is on the scene and spoke with neighbors who say it’s the garage of a home that caught fire, which has now jumped to the actual home.

Officials are still on the scene continuing to fight the fire, as this story continues to develop and authorities confirm more information, 6 News will continue to update you.