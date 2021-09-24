Officials set to break ground today for Lansing’s $1.8m riverfront playground

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–The Capital Region Community Foundation will break ground at 1 p.m. on what officials say will be the Capital Region’s first-ever universally accessible playground at Adado Riverfront Park.

According to officials, this project is costing $1.8M and is being completely funded through donations from large donors. Those donations are then matched dollar for dollar, by the Community Foundation.

“This is privately funded, the city of Lansing is not putting in a dollar, which is fine, because we have private individuals, we have corporations, all putting money into this,” said Laurie Baumer, VP of Community Foundation

Officials believe this will be a big moment for a lot of families who have loved ones with disabilities and are expected to be finished with the playground and have it opened by the end of summer, in 2022.

The playground was designed with children of all abilities in mind, promoting inclusiveness and diversity. The site is located off of downtown Lansing’s riverfront and will exceed all ADA requirements.



In doing this, officials say it will remove any barriers there may be for all children and adults to play side by side, regardless of their ability. That includes children with sensory and developmental disabilities, welcoming those who may have Autism or Down Syndrome, along with anyone who is visually impaired.

Officials say this project has not been completely funded yet but is expected to be soon. Anyone who is interested in making a donation can contact the Community Foundation directly, at

