Officials urge swimming safety this summer

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) - Officials are urging parents and children to stay safe while going swimming this summer.

6 News spoke with a manager at Goldfish Swim School. She says putting your children in swim classes is a huge help in keeping them safe.

One mother whose children take lessons there says it's made all the difference in her kid's lives.

"Blay is my second boy and he was very afraid of swimming, like he wouldn't even swim with a life jacket," said Nicola Brown.

Brown says swimming hasn't always been an easy topic for her family.

"I just didn't want to go to the pool as much because I didn't feel comfortable," said Brown.

That feeling was stemmed from a scare.

"My husband and I were together, and we realized he had jumped in, and we didn't know for a second," said Brown.



But since putting her kids in swimming lessons, she's now less afraid of going to the pool.

"It's like really helpful to know that he's going to be okay now," said Brown.



Three main tips to remember when taking your children swimming are putting them in a life jacket if they're not a strong swimmer, staying within eyesight range, and making sure they always know where a lifeguard is, if there is one.

"It's important that people follow these rules because being around water is dangerous, no matter what age you are, but especially for those younger kids," said Sarah Berg, the assistant general manager at Goldfish Swim School in Okemos.

She says it's just one small decision that could potentially save a life.

"Drowning is a very real risk for kids and making sure that they are safe in the water is a top priority to prevent this drowning," said Berg.

Brown is thankful now that as a parent she has one less thing to worry about.

"As a mom, to know that they'll be okay," said Brown.

For a fill list of ways to keep kids safe, head over to Seen on 6.