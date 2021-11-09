Officials warn and educate drivers about Crash Responder Safety Week

MICHIGAN (WLNS)– Across the country, it’s Crash Responder Safety Week and brings awareness. To bring awareness, the Michigan Traffic Incident Management Action Team is teaming up with Delta Township Fire Department, to educate people on how to drive better and near first responders, at an accident.



Officials say, at least once a week, one first responder is killed in an accident while on the job, which is why officials say awareness weeks are so important.

According to Michigan State Police, in the year 2020, a traffic crash was reporter every 2 minutes and 9 seconds, adding up to 245,598 traffic accidents for the year.

Of those 245,598 traffic accidents, 2,253 of those crashes, involved emergency vehicles. Including four fatal crashes, and 355 injury crashes. Officials these numbers are alarming, and hope drivers take them seriously.

Key findings in the research were drivers not being alert, using their phones around traffic accidents, and stopping to look over at traffic accidents while taking photos, instead of focusing on the road.



Michigan State Police says drivers should remember Michigan’s “Move over law,” which requires stationary authorized vehicles with flashing, rotating, or oscillating lights activated.

“Michigan law requires slowing down at least 10 miles per hour, below the posted speed limit. and moving over a lane is that’s possible, we know that’s not always possible, but if it’s possible it also requires that consideration,” said Grand Rapids Fire Chief, Ron Tennant



Officials say while this week is also about first responders, they also want to remind drivers to keep their vehicle is in good working condition and pack roadside emergency kits in case of an emergency on the road.