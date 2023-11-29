LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials say the highly addictive and illegal drug methamphetamine is making a big comeback in Michigan.

The comeback has led the Drug Enforcement Agency to refer to drug deaths as poisonings.

Officials tell 6 News there’s been an influx in higher grade meth but disguised as other drugs.

Meth use is up in Michigan. (WLNS)

“Opioid was a huge problem in there with fentanyl,” says Patrick Patterson, executive director of Mid-Michigan Recovery Services. “Now, we are on the methamphetamine. It’s on the rise in the patients we serve.”

Patterson’s organization works with people who have substance use disorder and he said they’ve seen an increase in patients with an addiction to methamphetamine.

And the DEA says it’s a statewide trend.

(WLNS)

“Pills that are being laced with methamphetamine, and these pills target a younger demographic – whether it’s a fake Percocet or Xanax,” says Brian McNeal, public information officer for the DEA in Michigan.

In 2023, DEA agents operating in the state have seized 600 pounds of meth. Officials say the troubling trend is that the drug is being camouflaged as other drugs. Many of the young people who had the drugs, were unaware they had meth in their possession.

“People thinking they’re buying Adderall, and so forth, may be just getting straight meth,” Patterson says.

The potency of the drug is also high. Officials say the drug is coming from Mexico, where cartels have been manufacturing pharmaceutical-grade methamphetamine and bringing it into the U.S. The pharmacy-grade drugs have largely replaced homemade methamphetamine on the streets. Homemade versions were often less potent, but mixed with potent toxins.

The high quality of the drug is also leading to an increase in drug dealers getting a stronger foothold in the state.

McNeal says dealers are cementing their businesses with “a new customer base by getting them addicted to methamphetamine whether it’s slashing the price or just giving it away.”

DEA officials say 7 out of 10 un-prescribed pills contain meth. With that number out there, a person has a better chance of surviving Russian Roulette than an unexpected methamphetamine ingestion.

“Drug-related deaths are now our third leading cause of death in the country, third,” Patterson tells 6 News.

The DEA’s McNeal says that should be a clear warning. “So, the only pill that one should take is one prescribed by their doctor and obtained at a legitimate pharmacy,” he says.

