LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two Ohio men are facing charges from the state of Michigan in a 1997 Lenawee County cold case homicide of “John Doe,” Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, Ohio, face charges. The case stems from Nov. 19, 1997, when police went to Blissfield Township in response to a farmer’s call about human remains in his cornfield.

Police discovered the body of an unidentified, unclothed male, missing the head and both hands. they also observed what appeared to be saw cuts on the ends of the bones.

Though “John Doe’s” identity is still unknown, officials think he is a 32-year-old Hispanic man from the Corpus Christi, Texas, area.

Suspects Sepulveda and Sepulveda face the following charges in Michigan:

First Degree Premediated Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without parole

Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Premeditated Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without parole

Assault with Intent to Maim, a 10-year felony

Conspiracy to Commit Assault with Intent to Maim, a 10-year felony

Tampering with Evidence, a 10-year felony

Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Evidence, a 10-year felony

They face arraignment on Aug. 16 at 8:15 a.m., in the 39th Circuit Court in Lenawee County.

The investigation into the murder of John Doe is still ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Michigan State Police Detective/Sergeant Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.