Ohio State suspends in-person classes until March 30th

Ohio State University announced it has suspended face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussions sections and other classroom settings until at least March 30 due to coronavirus concerns.

Currently, no one on campus has the coronavirus, but the university administration wants to take precautionary measures to mitigate the risk of spreading coronavirus to campus students, faculty and staff.

In a statement, the university president, Michael V. Derake wrote:

While there are no campus-associated cases of COVID-19, we know that there are at least three confirmed cases in the state of Ohio, and we expect that there will be more. We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university. I understand that our policy guidelines will cause measurable disruption, but the risk of not acting outweighs the inconvenience of these temporary measures.

In the letter, the president announced that all university-sponsored international travel has been suspended. This includes new travel as well as any currently booked trips between now and April 20.

As of March 9, Michigan State University has been considering cancelling in-person classes if the coronavirus spreads to campus.