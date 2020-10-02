Ohio troopers investigate crash involving truck, Amish buggy carrying 5 children

News

by: Peggy Gallek and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Amish buggy and a pickup truck that sent six people to a hospital.

Sgt. Ray Santiago, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in Ashland.

He said the buggy was occupied by two adults and five children when it collided with a pickup truck.

“Six people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Santiago said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

A horse was injured and a veterinarian was called to the scene, officials said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar