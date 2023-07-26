LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After seven months, the Taylor family, who was involved in a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike, has released a statement thanking everyone for their support.

As WLNS previously reported, a pileup of cars on the Ohio Turnpike in December claimed the lives of four people. Among those killed was Webberville native Emma L. Smith, who was traveling with the Taylor family for Christmas. The rest of the family was hospitalized and ultimately closed their popular Lansing restaurant, Fidler’s on the Grand.

The family released a statement this morning to thank the community for their continued support.

“No words or repayment will ever be enough to show our heartfelt appreciation to those who have donated financially, sacrificed their time, attention and energy, and gifted us with their tangible and genuine care and concern,” the family says.

“We are immensely grateful to our Ohio and local medical care, all of our local doctors, specialists, administrators and support staff from Sparrow Specialty Hospital, Hope Health Services and Origami Health.”

The family continues by saying, “The auto accident, our injuries and progress from the December 23 pileup have been extensive and significant. Recovery is measurable, yet not fast enough.”

“We continue to get better and move forward. All of us are, understandably, at different stages of our individual progress. All of us are coping and learning how to manage.”

The Taylor family closed the statement by, once again, thanking everyone.

“Thank you so much for your kindness and concern from those who have reached out. With our greatest appreciation, the Taylors.”