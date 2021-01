(Associated Press) – Oil and gas prices are still rebounding from their pandemic lows.

However, the industry has been notching gains every month since November as more people return to the office.

Officials say, the road ahead for the industry remains challenging.

According to experts, global spending on oil and gas production is set to remain below pre-pandemic levels through at least 2025.

As a result, Exxon and Chevron together are cutting costs by a combined $260 billion dollars.