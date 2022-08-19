OKEMOS, CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Both Okemos and Charlotte Public Schools are facing troubles when it comes to teachers.

For Okemos, the district is still working with the Okemos Education Association (OEA) to create a contract for teachers.

Okemos Superintendent John Hood sent out a statement two days ago showing what the board has proposed in the contract. It includes additional salary increases of 2% and a retention bonus of $750 for each teacher.

The President of the OEA said with school starting in a couple days, they want to get the contract settled.

“We hope that we can come to a resolution soon, but it will take as long as however it’s going to take,” Elena Mapley said.

She said that despite not having a contract yet, Okemos teachers are looking forward to the new school year.

“Us as teachers are going to continue to provide the high quality education that our community has always known from us and we don’t see that stopping,” Mapley said.

Over in Charlotte, the superintendent for Charlotte Public Schools said they are continuing to look for teachers with school starting next week.

One of the places they are looking for the future, is their own students.

This year they are implementing the Future Educators program. The program will encourage high school students to explore their passion in teaching, by getting to create lesson plans and learn from their teachers.

Superintendent Mandy Stewart said this program is a great way to encourage younger people to pursue teaching, and said that they also are focusing on hiring for this upcoming school year.

“We’re hoping to have more people just become interested in becoming teachers and hopefully eventually want to teach in Charlotte,” Stewart said.

She said they still have a few open positions left and are currently working on hiring applicants.

“Education is so important and we need skilled people to be able to lead our future students who are going into the workforce,” added Stewart.

She encourages anyone interested in applying to visit their website.