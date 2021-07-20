Okemos’ Brad Lilly has one mission for the 2021-22 season and that is ‘to grow our football family’

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been almost one week since Mike Krumm stepped down from his post as the head football coach at Okemos High School and it didn’t take the administration long to find his replacement for the 2021-22 season.

Late Sunday night Okemos’ athletic department revealed Brad Lilly will step in and serve as the program’s interim coach in 2021-22 and will lead the team until a full search is completed following the season.

“We certainly wish Mike the best in his professional endeavors and I look forward to picking up the torch and making something of the season,” said Lilly on Monday.

He’s certainly no stranger to the program or mid-Michigan. Lilly not only graduated from Lansing Everett in 1995, but he’s been a part of Okemos’ football program since 2014. He started as an assistant coach at the fourth grade level and last year was the head coach of the junior varsity program.

Krumm’s decision to step down was a bit of a surprise to everybody, but his promotion to Deputy Director for the Michigan State Police was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

“I think Mike was surprised,” said Lilly. “It’s just been a lot of transition you know? With the Chiefs’ logo and everything changing — there’s just been a lot of transition and we really need something that we can stand behind.”

As of right now Okemos’ football team is made up of 18 players. That’s it.

Additionally, seven of its coaches have left, but Lilly is standing strong and ready to build a culture centered around team unity and academics. He’s also hoping the community will get behind him in his mission.

“I think going forward we need to grow our football family and I think that’s going to take the entire community of Okemos taking ownership of it,” said Lilly. “It’s so much bigger than one person. The whole community is the program. From the scholar athletes and the coaches, to the cheerleaders, the color guard, the marching band, to the student body, and the alumni. I think everybody has equity stake in the success of a football program so I would just like to reach out to everybody in the improvement process in every aspect of the program.”

Lilly is even urging business owners in town to show interest in the program because he feels there’s not a lot of buy-in right now.

“A lot of our staff left with Mike, and prior to Mike leaving, so we have to rebuild that family,” added Lilly.

Okemos lost all seven of its games in 2020 and in 2019 the team finished 1-8 overall.